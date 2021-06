Angel here and I decided to grab coffee at The Creme on Saturday afternoon. I had no idea I would meet the most unforgettable face I had ever seen. Y'ALL meet Sully!. Sully is a four-year-old Newfoundland breed from Owensboro and he is what I would like to call a gentle giant. He literally met me almost face to face as I walked toward my delicious frozen coffee. He stopped me in my tracks and I had to know more. You would think a boy this big would be all over the place but he was just taking in the scenery of downtown with his owner, Allen.