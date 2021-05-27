Video shows Ohio felon jump from balcony to escape law enforcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Video showing a convicted felon fleeing from his sentencing hearing and jumping off a balcony at the Franklin County Government Center has been released. The video comes from three courthouse security cameras. In all three, Donald Mullins, 44, of Columbus is shown running from two deputies. He appears to let go of a radio that was secured to one of the deputy’s uniforms before jumping over a balcony railing on the sixth floor.