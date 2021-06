The Palatine Fire Department has collaborated with the BoatU.S. Foundation to provide free, loaner life jackets for children. The program allows families to check out children's life jackets for a period of up to one week. The fire department encourages their use while vacationing near water, days at the local pool, boating, or for any water-related activity. Life jackets have been provided by the BoatU.S. Foundation and are designed for children from 5 to 90 lbs. The fire department currently has a limited supply of life jackets in four different sizes (infant, child, youth and young adult).