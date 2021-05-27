Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Treasury punts zero-based budgeting for more efficiency of spend

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment's existing budgeting process has provided budget stability and political sustainability, but it does not guarantee efficiency, says the National Treasury. South Africa has suffered a mismatch between spending plans and revenue outcomes, and now Treasury wants to reconfigure the budget process. Treasury on Wednesday released a zero-based budgeting framework...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tito Mboweni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zero Based Budgeting#Budget Deficit#Budget Spending#Government Spending#Government Revenue#Deficit Spending#The National Treasury#Budget Stability#Fiscal Stimulus#Finance Minister#Political Sustainability#Gdp#Economic Activity#Programmes#Service Delivery#Emergency#Crisis#Appropriateness#Country#Punts Zero Based
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Treasury Releases Details on Tax Proposals to Fund Proposed Budget

The Treasury Department on Friday released its “Green Book,” which contains details on the tax changes that the Biden administration is proposing to help fund the budget for the coming fiscal year. High-level descriptions of most of the tax proposals have been included in the Biden administration’s previously released legislative agendas. The Green Book provides explanations of the proposals and suggested legislative and technical changes required should they be adopted.
Cheshire, CTRegister Citizen

Cheshire budget increases spending, tax rate

CHESHIRE — The Town Council has approved a budget for 2021-22 that will see an increase in spending as well as an increase in the tax rate, even though the total is $1.28 million less than what was sought by Town Manager Sean Kimball earlier this year. The $120.29 million...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yellen says U.S. Treasury's budget has not kept up with workload

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the Treasury’s budget has not kept pace with the expansion of the department’s workload, including administering major new COVID-19 relief programs and boosting tax compliance. Yellen told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that...
Public Healthcivilserviceworld.com

Treasury plans pandemic-driven update of spending control bible

The Treasury is planning to overhaul its key spending control guidance for accounting officers to reflect lessons from the coronavirus pandemic and include more case studies to aid decisions. Cat Little, the department’s director general for public spending, told members of parliament’s Public Accounts Committee the update to Managing Public...
Congress & CourtsDaily Gate City

Yellen pitches more funding for Treasury Dept.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a House panel her department needs additional funding in FY 2022 to pay for new programs and responsibilities and help the U.S. recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb on Biden's proposed budget

* U.S. 7-year auction shows strong outcome * U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * U.S. Q1 GDP growth rate rises * NY Fed's reverse repo hits record volume of $485.3 bln (Adds U.S. 7-year note auction results, analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022, the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply concerns. Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and 5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results as well. The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said. Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a sell-off in Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction. "The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this morning's budget headlines and the increase in rates left a solid intraday concession for 7s," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO in a note after the auction. Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession. The sell-off ahead of the auction accelerated after news of the proposed Biden's budget for next year. The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget. "The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners. Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields. Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020. A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the period, unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.607% from 1.574% late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% from Wednesday's 2.26%. Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259% , compared with 1.23% on Wednesday. In the repurchase market, the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility attracted record volume of $485.3 on Thursday. Bigger banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned to the Fed for reverse repos to park excess cash. May 27 Thursday 2:02PM New York / 1802 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.3083 0.005 Five-year note 99-174/256 0.8155 0.018 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 0.029 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6096 0.036 20-year bond 100-200/256 2.2014 0.031 30-year bond 101-216/256 2.2896 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski)
Businessthesierraleonetelegraph.com

IMF Approves $14.4 Million for The Gambia as Covid hits tourism sector

The IMF Executive Board has approved an immediate disbursement of about US$ 14.4 million to The Gambia to help meet the country’s financing needs and support the post-pandemic recovery. According to the IMF, “The authorities deserve praise for the strong performance under the IMF-supported program and their ability to maintain...
EducationConcord Monitor

$13.5B state budget spending plan advances

The Senate Finance Committee approved a $13.5 billion budget proposal that includes tax cuts praised by Republicans as well as abortion and education provisions opposed by Democrats. “When you’re weighing so many competing interests, it’s never going to be easy. We all listened to the public, and I think we...
BusinessBloomberg

Current FX market trends and how treasuries can find opportunities, act more efficiently with automation

There are top G10FX picks, but most exposed on next dollar jump. A scenario of selective 2021 dollar weakness across G10FX is intact, but we can’t see a one-way trade and some currencies may temporarily retreat when the dollar bounces next, given positioning and moves year-to-date. It was easier to be Canadian-dollar bull at 1.25 or a sterling fan below 1.40, and both are exposed on a dollar rebound, but it’s no reason to give up altogether.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

SecDef: R&D Spending to Skyrocket In ’22 Budget

President Biden's first defense budget "biases the future, slightly," over the present, but Gen. Mark Milley says he doesn’t see any one service taking precedence over another in the divvying up of money. The 2022 defense budget will see “probably the largest ever request” for research and development to counter...
Presidential ElectionAntelope Valley Press

Biden’s budget: Social spending, business taxes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a $6 trillion budget for next year that’s piled high with new safety net programs for the poor and middle class, but his generosity depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation’s spiking debt from spiraling totally out of control.
Presidential Electionschiffgold.com

The Biden Budget: Borrow and Spend to Infinity and Beyond

President Joe Biden released his 2022 budget this week. The $6 trillion spending plan offers a glimpse into Biden’s long-term fiscal strategy – borrow and spend to infinity and beyond. The Biden budget would take the US to its highest sustained spending levels since World War II. And here you...
BusinessShareCast

OECD gives brighter outlook on economy as vaccine rollout continues

Prospects for the world economy have brightened as the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues but the recovery is likely to remain uneven, revealed the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in its latest Economic Outlook. The OECD has revised up its growth projections across the world’s major economies since its last...
U.S. Politicspsats.org

US Treasury Releases More Guidance for States on Federal Funds

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has released new guidance for states to use when distributing American Rescue Plan funds to municipalities with populations of less than 50,000, called non-entitlement communities. This includes grant award terms and conditions, calculations for distributions, and a process for municipalities to submit required documentation, including proof of 2020 budget, direct deposit information, and DUNS number before the funds are released.