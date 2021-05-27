How Taylor Hall's prior career stops led to his 2021 renaissance with the Boston Bruins
Taylor Hall was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Boston Bruins at the deadline, and it might be the best single NHL transaction this season. Hall, 29, scored eight goals in 16 regular-season games with the Bruins, then two more in their first-round series win against the Washington Capitals, as he heads to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his 11-year career. It's a big uptick from his two goals in 37 games with Buffalo, coinciding with a paltry 2.3% shooting percentage.www.espn.com