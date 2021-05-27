How Taylor Hall's prior career stops led to his 2021 renaissance with the Boston Bruins

It’s amazing the 180 Taylor Hall has done with his season since leaving the Buffalo Sabres and joining the Boston Bruins. The winger had two goals and 17 points in 37 games with the Sabres, but now has 14 points in 16 games since joining the Bruins. Clearly, something in the water in Buffalo is off and with news Jack Eichel is frustrated with the team, it’s no wonder insiders are projecting that Eichel will want to be playing elsewhere next season in the hopes he can boost his production like Hall did.