Dig for remains of Fred West victim draws blank as ‘blue material’ turns out to be burst pipe

By Gareth Davies,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hunt for the remains of a Fred West victim has drawn a blank after "blue material" under a cafe cellar believed to be from a missing teenager's coat turned out to be a burst pipe. Gloucestershire Police excavated the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester after a tip-off...

www.telegraph.co.uk
