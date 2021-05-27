Cancel
Twitter urges Indian gov't to respect freedom of expression

By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI -- Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as 'œmanipulated media.'

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

