Shin Ye Eun Cast In New Drama Along With Kang Daniel And Chae Soo Bin

By D. Kim
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 27, News1 reported that the actress will be starring in the new drama “Our Police Course” (literal title). In response to the report, a source from the drama confirmed, “Shin Ye Eun will be starring in ‘Our Police Course.'”. “Our Police Course” will revolve around young adults born...

www.soompi.com
Kang Daniel
