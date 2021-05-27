Shin Ye Eun Cast In New Drama Along With Kang Daniel And Chae Soo Bin

It is commonplace for celebrities to explore alternative options to expand their careers and use their platform and position to start something new, like a business. While many get involved with real estate, owning property, launching food chains, and more such as Lee Jong Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, others tend to stay in the entertainment world and pave a new path for not only themselves but also the future generations of artists. This is usually when they start new agencies or entertainment companies and become their own boss. For instance, we all know about Jay Park and AOMG/H1GHR Music Records, Hyolyn and Bridʒ Entertainment, ZICO and K.O.Z, Yubin and rrr Entertainment, and Kim Seo Hye and S&P (Shark & Penguin) Entertainment. While AOMG, H1GHR, K.O.Z, and rrr have other artists under their management, S&P and Bridʒ focus their attention on the founding artists themselves.