NHL Playoffs Daily 2021: Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes look to advance on Thursday
Wednesday brought us three more elimination games, but only two teams were sent packing. The Minnesota Wild kept their series with the Vegas Golden Knights alive with a massive home win to force the first Game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers saw their seasons end, while the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning advance to Round 2.www.espn.com