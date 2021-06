Ronnie Groom, the owner of C&G Sporting Goods in Panama City, FL, plans to retire. The hunt & fish store is being sold to three new owners, according to a report from WJHG. “The employees will be the same, it’s gonna be some good people here and things are not going to change, it’s gonna just move right on,” Groom told WJHG. “It’s still going to be C & G Sporting Goods.”