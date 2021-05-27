Girls Just Wanna Have Fun: ‘Homewrecker’

❉ An intimate, wild cinematic ride that revels in its volatility, writes Nick Clement. Homewrecker is a down and dirty and very nasty indie that takes its two-hander narrative approach and goes for the jugular all throughout the lean and mean 72 minute running time. It’s exactly the type of super-low-budget offering that’s good enough to suggest that the filmmakers, in this case director Zach Gayne, who co-wrote the slim but effective script with co-stars Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep) and Precious Chong (LA Confidential), will go on to bigger and better things. But in terms of a sharp feature debut, this is definitely one of those items that will get its creators some notice. People might argue that more meat on this project’s bones might’ve benefitted the emotional resonance component, but I’m not sure that’s what Gayne and his collaborators were going after. Rather, they had an incredibly streamlined idea, a film that explores female relationships with a darkly satirical touch, and a moment of graphic violence lying in-wait.