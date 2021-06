The Culver Town Council members will review a Memorandum of Understanding with the Culver Academies concerning the third phase of the Lake Max trail when they meet tonight. The third phase will run along the old railroad corridor, crossing over State Road 10 to Sycamore, which would then go east to 16C and then south to State Road 10. If the agreement is signed, it would then go to the Marshall County Commissioners for consideration of right-of-way access on Sycamore and 16 C Roads. School officials have agreed to grant easements and pay for a portion of the engineering and survey work into the amended route of the trail on the school’s property.