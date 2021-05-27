Cancel
Overproduction of Elites and Political Upheaval, or… the Story of Rich People Doing Stupid Things (Episode 43 of Crazy Town)

By Asher Miller
resilience.org
 6 days ago

Imagine a factory assembly line running at full steam, but instead of spitting out car parts or plastic trinkets, the conveyor belt is loaded down with Jeff Bezos wannabes. That’s a disconcerting image, but it’s an accurate picture of what’s happening: society is producing too many elite people, and their decisions are causing extreme inequality, which is one of the key components of today’s sustainability crisis. Join Asher, Rob, and Jason as they struggle with elite words and phrases (who’s up for some cliodynamics?) and try to exorcise the demons of their own elitism. You’ll also hear how elites may have formulated the plot of the next Spike Lee movie, “Do the Wrong Thing.” Chuck Collins, author of The Wealth Hoarders, provides additional insights on how we can work toward a more equitable society. For episode notes and more information, please visit our website.

www.resilience.org
