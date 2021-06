We preset a variant of the Caldeira-Leggett (CL) model of a harmonic oscillator coupled to an environment. The CL model is a standard tool for studying the physics of decoherence. Our "adapted Caldeira-Leggett" (ACL) model is built in a finite Hilbert space which makes it suitable for numerical studies. Taking a numerical approach allows us to avoid the limitations of standard approximation schemes used with the CL model. We are able to evolve the ACL model in a fully reversible unitary manner, without the built-in time asymmetry and other assumptions that come with the master equation methods typically used. We have used the ACL model to study new topics in the field of decoherence and einselection where the full unitary evolution is essential to our work. Those results (reported in companion papers) include an examination of the relationship between einselection and the arrow of time, and studies of the very earliest stages of einselection. This paper provides details about the ACL model and our numerical methods. Our numerical approach makes it straightforward to explore and plot any property of the physical system. Thus we believe the examples and illustrations we present here may provide a helpful resource for those wishing to improve their familiarity with standard decoherence results, as well as those looking to probe the underpinnings of our companion papers. We expect the ACL model will be a useful tool for exploring additional phenomena that cannot be studied using traditional approximation schemes.