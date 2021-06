According to The Patch, there's a new plan that may eliminate outdoor dining on a very popular street in Princeton. An engineer proposed that lanes and dining areas be eliminated in order to make room for new parking spots. Dining areas would be much smaller than they are now and there wouldn't be room for big tables, only small ones. The outdoor dining areas may not be needed as much anymore since indoor capacities have gone up and more people are dining indoors. They are working on a few designs to revamp Witherspoon Street which apparently has been in talks for many years now.