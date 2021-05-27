Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iran's Khamenei turns deaf ear to criticism over election

By -, ClÃ©a PÃCULIER
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOsH5_0aD71aNQ00
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged on voters to ignore calls to boycott the June 18 presidential election /KHAMENEI.IR/AFP/File

Iran's supreme leader Thursday urged voters to ignore boycott calls and turned a deaf ear to criticism over the rejection of all but mainly ultraconservative hopefuls for next month's presidential election.

Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a deep economic and social crisis, and after the violent repression of waves of protests in the winter of 2017-18 and in 2019.

The opposition based outside Iran has for months run a campaign on social media networks calling on Iranians to stay away from the polls, using hashtags in Persian such as #NototheIslamicRepublic.

"Do not pay attention to those who are campaigning and saying it is useless to go to the polls and that one should not go to the polls," supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told lawmakers in a speech via videoconference, according to his official Instagram account.

Khamenei's declaration comes a day after Rouhani said he had asked the supreme leader to intervene to ensure greater "competition" in the presidential election.

The Islamic republic's candidate-vetting Guardian Council on Tuesday approved seven mainly ultraconservative candidates to run in the election from a field of about 600 hopefuls.

The council -- a conservative-dominated, unelected body -- disqualified moderate conservative Ali Larijani and first vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri, as well as firebrand former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The move appears to have cleared the way for a strong run by ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.

But it also unleashed a flood of criticism of the Guardian Council and is expected to lead to an increase in voter abstention.

- Raisi 'unrivalled' -

Rouhani, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term, said on Wednesday he had sent a letter to Khamenei asking for a revision of the list of approved candidates.

He warned that "the heart of elections is competition. If you take that away it becomes a corpse".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hgqU_0aD71aNQ00
Iran: presidential elections /AFP

The president also warned of the risk of low voter turnout and said the system's "continued legitimacy" was at stake.

"If the candidates can prove to the people that they are effective, the people will come to the polls and the turnout will be high, God willing," Khamenei said on Thursday.

A record 57 percent of Iranians stayed away from legislative elections in February last year after thousands of candidates, many of them moderates and reformists, were disqualified.

According to an opinion poll carried out Thursday by the ISPA institute, one of the few authorised in Iran, only 36 percent of those questioned intend to vote, against 43 percent the previous week -- before the announcement of the final list of candidates.

The election comes at a critical time amid talks with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that offered sanctions relief in return for Iran's agreement to tighten controls on its nuclear programme.

The accord has been on life support since then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Iran, which retaliated against the US move by rolling back its nuclear commitments, is seeking the lifting of the sanctions.

Larijani, an adviser to Khamenei and former parliamentary speaker, was seen as the only person capable of challenging Raisi, who is now considered the "unrivalled candidate", according to the reformist newspaper Etemad.

Raisi won 38 percent of the vote in the 2017 presidential election but was defeated by Rouhani.

The judiciary chief says the priority is to secure the lifting of US sanctions -- implying that, if he wins, he will keep Iran in the nuclear agreement.

Khamenei, who endorsed the continuation of the nuclear talks to secure the lifting of sanctions, took the issue out of the equation for the candidates in his remarks on Thursday.

"I've heard it said that... candidates should speak... on foreign policy. No!" the supreme leader said.

"The main problem of the people is youth unemployment," he said, adding that "candidates must talk about (such issues) when they address the people."

Iran is also battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed nearly 80,000 according to official figures. The health ministry on Thursday called for people to avoid rallies during the campaign.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Iran Nuclear Deal#President Hassan Rouhani#Afp File#Iranians#Persian#The Guardian Council#The Ispa Institute#Islamic#Ispa#Criticism#Presidential Elections#Boycott Calls#Legislative Elections#Voters#Sanctions Relief#Foreign Policy#Widespread Discontent#Polls#Campaigning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Middle East
Related
Presidential Electionncadvertiser.com

Turnout is the metric to watch in Iran's presidential election

As he prepares to raise the curtains on his democratic theatrics, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appears anxious about turnout. Having taken a gamble with the casting, he's now doing some eleventh-hour tinkering to attract an audience. On Wednesday Iranian state TV announced a change in dates for the three...
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Ali Khamenei prefers one candidate above the others

A presidential election will take place in Iran on June 18, and it is rumored that Ali Khamenei prefers one candidate above the others: Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi. While Raisi has never belonged to the IRGC, his election would nevertheless represent a victory for the hardliners. Despite his lack of religious credentials, Raisi is also considered a serious contender to succeed Khamenei as Supreme Leader. Writes Erfan Fard.
Presidential Electionnordot.app

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei slams exclusion of presidential candidates

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticized the exclusion of several prominent candidates from participating in the country’s presidential elections this month. “In the process, some excluded candidates were wronged,” Khamenei said on national television on Friday. Both the principles of Islam and democracy apply in Iran, according to...
Presidential ElectionMetro International

Iran leader says some rejected vote candidates were ‘wronged”

(Reuters) -Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Friday some of the candidates rejected from this month’s presidential election had been “wronged” and unfairly maligned online, though the vote watchdog said its original decision to bar them still held. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on Iran’s affairs,...
Worlddraytonvalleywesternreview.com

UN suspends Iran’s voting rights over US$16 million in lapsed dues

The United Nations suspended General Assembly voting rights for Iran and four other countries Thursday in response to outstanding dues spanning two years, according to the New York Times. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a letter to the president of the General Assembly that Iran, along with the Central African...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Wants Action, Not Promises, to Revive Nuclear Deal, Khamenei Says

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran wanted action and not promises from six world powers for the revival of their 2015 nuclear deal. "I have told our negotiators that actions, not promises (by the six powers), are needed for the restoration of the...
Middle Eastlowyinstitute.org

Narrowing the field in Iran’s election

Iranian presidential elections can throw up some surprises even with the restricted choice of candidates that are normally on offer. But the options this year for the 18 June poll seem more limited than usual. Of the 592 people who nominated to run in the 16 June Iranian presidential elections, only seven men were deemed eligible to run by the powerful 12-member Guardian Council of the Islamic Republic.
Middle EastCounter Punch

The Electoral Politics and Legitimation Crisis in Iran

Last week, Iran’s Guardian Council disqualified an entire class of politically diverse candidates from running in the next month’s presidential election. The Council certified only seven candidates, one of whom, Ayatollah Ibrahim Raisi, the current Head of the Judiciary, is unmistakably designated to be the next president of the Islamic Republic. The Council axed all the candidates who could even remotely jeopardize Raisi’s chances, including the three-time speaker of the Parliament, former two-term president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the current vice president, and many other influential politicians and political activists. The Council’s intention to secure a victory for Raisi, was so evident that even the Ayatollah himself pleaded with the Council to “make the election more competitive.” The general feeling in the country is that the Council has appointed Raisi, whose original claim to fame was his membership in the infamous “death commission” in late 1980s that carried out the execution of thousands of political prisoners, as the president, rendering the election pointless.
Middle East24newshd.tv

Return of Iran nuclear deal needs only 'will': Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday a breakthrough in talks in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal before he leaves office in August requires a "will" beyond his power. Rouhani is Iran's main architect of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, which was torpedoed by former US president Donald Trump in 2018.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Clerics block moderates, reformists from running in June elections

Dozens of moderate and reformist Iranian politicians have been blocked by the government from running for office in the upcoming June presidential election. Iran's electoral body disqualified the candidates, nearly all moderates and reformists, to ensure exclusive participation by those loyal to the ruling mullahs. However, observers note that by...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iran nuclear deal elusive as big powers adjourn until next week

World powers adjourned talks in Vienna with plans to return next week, as differences between Iran and the U.S. over how to revive a landmark nuclear deal continue to delay the Islamic Republic’s return to oil markets. Both the U.S. and Iran will need to make “hard decisions” that could...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks to Resume Next Week

The latest round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran to revive the nuclear deal wrapped up in Vienna on Wednesday, and the next round is expected to start next week, on June 10th. Entering the fifth round of talks last week, Iran and other participants were optimistic that...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

What would Naftali Bennett's Israeli government mean for Iran and the US?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing the greatest test yet to his reputation as Israel's great political survivor. This week, conservative, centrist, and center-left parties agreed to a grand coalition that would end Netanyahu's 12-year premiership. For the first two years, that government would be led by Naftali Bennett. Leader...
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationAU

Israel’s new government doesn’t give Palestinians much hope. It could be time for a radical approach

Even by the standards of previous Israeli coalitions, the new government that’s just been announced includes strange bedfellows. The eight parties in the coalition range from the right-wing nationalist Yamina party to social-democratic Labor and left-wing Meretz. And for the first time in Israeli history, the coalition includes an Arab-Israeli party, Ra’am, whose four Knesset (parliament) seats enable the coalition to reach a majority.