Charlotte, NC

Tyler Reddick, Alsco honoring Army Staff Sergeant Brian F. Piercy at Charlotte

By John Boarman
tireball.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Reddick’s No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will include a special salute to the military during its return to the track this weekend. The bright green machine will include two inserts of the American flag on both sides of the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon, as well as the name of a fallen soldier. Army Staff Sergeant Brian F. Piercy will be displayed across Reddick’s windshield header as part of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program.

