Get ready to enjoy food, drinks, and live music in Cedar Rapids this weekend!. After a VERY long 2020, the Uptown Friday Nights concert series presented by the Cedar Rapids Jaycees will finally return this Friday, May 28th. It will take place at the McGrath Amphitheatre beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will feature local band The Mixtape. As always, the event is for ages 21 and over only and you must show a photo ID to get through the gates. It costs $5 per person.