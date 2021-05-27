Chase Briscoe to honor Petty Officer Second Class (SEAL) Marc A. Lee at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. Event: Tennessee Lottery 250 (Round 15 of 33) Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. • Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway is one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ enhanced race weekends with practice and qualifying prior to the race. It’s an opportunity relished by Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). The last time the Xfinity Series featured practice and qualifying in the lead up to the race was three weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Herbst took full advantage of the opportunity, setting the fastest time in practice and then backing it up with his first career pole. Herbst aims to replicate that kind of speed in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250.