Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has welcomed new coach Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti stepped in after Zinedine Zidane resigned last month. Lunin is hoping for a new chance with Ancelotti in charge, telling El Pais: "When the coach changes, a lot of things change. You have more enthusiasm, you have another challenge. Another míster comes and you have to show him what you are worth. I prepare myself for a tough year, to fight and wait for my opportunity."