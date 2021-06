Local golf courses provide interesting links to Northbrook history. That is especially true right now because of ongoing changes at two historic courses. The two golf courses in focus are Sportsman's and Green Acres. Like others that have played roles in Village history, both date back to the 1920s and early '30s. However, both also are current newsmakers: Sportsman's, with a new clubhouse and other renovations, just recently received a new name (Heritage Oaks), while Green Acres awaits potential redevelopment as one of the area's largest remaining open tracts of land.