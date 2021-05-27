Cancel
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 21: What to Expect?

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the original Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a high-fantasy anime. The story begins as Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a journey to find the legendary Seven Deadly Sins, hoping that they will help her free her kingdom from the clutches of the corrupt Holy Knight. During her travel, she meets a barkeep and discovers that he is Meliodas, the Dragon Sin of Wrath and the leader of Sins. She subsequently helps him find other members of his group. She also discovers that her and Meliodas’ fates are tied due to ancient curses.

