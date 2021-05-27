The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 21: What to Expect?

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight over on AMC? Within this article, we’ll take a further look at that — and also what’s next!. The first thing we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: After all, there is no installment airing on the network tonight! What gives with that? This is largely a measure of AMC wanting to avoid Memorial Day Weekend, which is something we more than understand. When you are an ad-driven cable network, you have to make sure that you preserve your live viewership as much as possible. Even if this show is already renewed for another season, don’t you still want it on the air for as long as humanly possible?