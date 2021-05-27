Bourbon Residents Reminded of Limbs, Compost Weight Limit, Community Crossings Projects to Begin in July

The good news is the former West Township Trustee cabin is salvageable. How much money it will take to restore it and relocate it will take some effort. Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board member Richard Markley updated the board members at their meeting last week on the progress of saving the 1846 cabin. He said he and West Township Trustee Terry Borggren talked with the owner of Log Home Restoration Specialists out of Lafayette about the cabin. There will be some logs that need to be replaced, but logs from higher in the existing structure could be used to replace those logs. However, it would shorten the structure by about a foot.