Bourbon, IN

Bourbon Residents Reminded of Limbs, Compost Weight Limit, Community Crossings Projects to Begin in July

By Anita Goodan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Bourbon residents are encouraged to keep collected yard waste under 50 pounds for pick up by the Street Department. Bourbon Street Superintendent Roger Terry explained to the Bourbon Town Council members last week that there are containers filled with debris that are more than 50 pounds and if it takes more than one person to pick up the compost because of weight then it will not be collected.

Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board Discusses Future Rehabilitation for Former West Township Trustee Cabin

The good news is the former West Township Trustee cabin is salvageable. How much money it will take to restore it and relocate it will take some effort. Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board member Richard Markley updated the board members at their meeting last week on the progress of saving the 1846 cabin. He said he and West Township Trustee Terry Borggren talked with the owner of Log Home Restoration Specialists out of Lafayette about the cabin. There will be some logs that need to be replaced, but logs from higher in the existing structure could be used to replace those logs. However, it would shorten the structure by about a foot.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Officials Meet to Discuss EMS Services

Marshall County officials, along with municipal leaders, township trustees and EMS directors met Thursday night to start the discussion on possible ways to better serve Marshall County residents with EMS service. The biggest issues are staffing and funding which were previously identified with the Town of Argos.. The Argos Town...
Bourbon, INmax983.net

Firefighters Respond to Bourbon House Fire

Firefighters from several fire departments responded to a house fire at 1692 12th Road in Bourbon Tuesday morning. The fire started in the attic of the house, according to Bourbon Fire Chief Mike Chapman. A cause of the fire was not released. The structure was a total loss. Everyone was...
Culver, INmax983.net

Town of Culver, Culver Academies Trail Agreement Still Not Ready

An agreement between the Town of Culver and the Culver Academies concerning the third phase of the Lake Max Trail will undergo more work before it is presented to both entities for signature. Culver Town Attorney Jim Clevenger said he and Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe are planning to discuss...
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Indiana Department of Health Updates County Metrics Map

Indiana’s County Metrics Map that shows community spread of COVID-19 was updated by the Indiana Department of Health Wednesday. Marshall County is in the orange status this week which means a high community spread of COVID-19. Starke County is in the yellow status which indicates a moderate community spread of COVID-19, while Pulaski County is in the blue status which shows a low community spread of COVID-19.
Culver, INmax983.net

Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Culver Town Council members will review a Memorandum of Understanding with the Culver Academies concerning the third phase of the Lake Max trail when they meet tonight. The third phase will run along the old railroad corridor, crossing over State Road 10 to Sycamore, which would then go east to 16C and then south to State Road 10. If the agreement is signed, it would then go to the Marshall County Commissioners for consideration of right-of-way access on Sycamore and 16 C Roads. School officials have agreed to grant easements and pay for a portion of the engineering and survey work into the amended route of the trail on the school’s property.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Donations Received for Trails at Mill Pond, Volunteer Work Day and Grand Opening Set

More donations have come in for the Trails at Mill Pond. Marshall County Parks and Recreation Department Board Secretary Deb VanDeMark told the members Thursday night that two companies donated $1,000 collectively toward the Trails at Mill Pond. Other donations will be coming soon. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 236, Plymouth, IN 46563. Board members ask that a specific project be designated on a check.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Another Starke County Resident Dies of COVID-19

Another resident in Starke County has died of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 54 people have died of COVID-19 in Starke County since 2020. In Tuesday’s report, the state saw 15 more COVID-19 deaths for a new overall total of 13,018.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

United Way of Marshall County Releases New Grant Process

The United Way will be using a new grant process for COVID-19-related grants as well as any funding requests through 2022. The funds for United Way R4 Grants: Respond, Recover, Reimagine & Rebuild may be used for short-term projects and longer-term needs through December 31, 2021, organizational or collaborative initiatives, operational or program support, or needs due to or exacerbated by COVID-19, or needs not related to COVID-19.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Council to Meet Today

The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a grant request from Marshall County Public Health Nurse Lisa Letsinger to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations. Marshall County Council on Aging Executive Director Janis Jeffirs will present a 2022 INDOT application request. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward...
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Health Nurse to Apply for Grant

The Marshall County Commissioners considered a grant application request this week submitted by Health Nurse Lisa Letsinger for the Moderna Vaccination Outreach Project. The state has a surplus of the vaccine and health departments are encouraged to obtain more of the vaccine to vaccinate as many people as possible. The Marshall County Health Department would provide the vaccine with additional clerks and Registered Nurses to help administer the additional vaccines in supplemental clinics to children.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Commissioners Entertain Request for Right-of-Way Access for Culver Trail Project

Culver Town Manager Ginny Munroe asked the Marshall County Commissioners Monday morning for right-of way access for the third phase of the Lake Max Trail. Munroe explained that the trail plan initially involved Academy Road and State Road 10. In 2018, the commissioners gave permission to the town to work in the right-of-way on Academy Road as it is governed by the commissioners. She noted that plans shifted when there was a change of the head of schools and other officials at Culver Academies. The new administration there strongly suggested a route change. Munroe stated INDOT gave permission to adjust the plans to include the negotiated alternate route.
Marshall County, INwkvi.com

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tri-County Area

Marshall County had five new cases and Starke County had three new cases of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Pulaski County did not report any new cases. Another 12 people in the state have died of COVID-19, which raises the total number of deaths...