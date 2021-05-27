Bourbon Residents Reminded of Limbs, Compost Weight Limit, Community Crossings Projects to Begin in July
Town of Bourbon residents are encouraged to keep collected yard waste under 50 pounds for pick up by the Street Department. Bourbon Street Superintendent Roger Terry explained to the Bourbon Town Council members last week that there are containers filled with debris that are more than 50 pounds and if it takes more than one person to pick up the compost because of weight then it will not be collected.max983.net