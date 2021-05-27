Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Kyle Busch Honoring National Guard Specialist Derek Holland at Charlotte

By John Boarman
tireball.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day in the United States is a time to remember and honor the soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the United States military. With that, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway takes on a special meaning for those in the NASCAR community. It will be the annual “600 Miles of Remembrance,” during which each car in the field will carry the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield.

tireball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Derek Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Xfinity Series#National Guard#White Blue Toyota#M M S Red#White Blue Mix#Nascar Xfinity Series#Xfinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.