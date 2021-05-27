Cancel
Hartford, CT

Man dies after Sigourney Street assault in Hartford, police say; Martin Hamilton used to work at a Glastonbury aerospace manufacturer

By Christine Dempsey
Hartford Courant
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after being assaulted in a Hartford apartment Wednesday, police said. Officers responded to Saint Francis Hospital shortly before 6 p.m. after hearing that an assault victim had arrived. The man, identified as Martin Hamilton, 41, who police said was from Westland Street, was pronounced dead before officers could get there, police said.

