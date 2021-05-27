Airbus ramps up A320 jet production as aerospace giant signals recovery

We saw how a new composite wing could lead to a bigger single-aisle Airbus, but an intermediate A320.5 could be a bigger headache for Boeing. Last week, we examined the impact that Airbus’ new composite wing development could have, in the A320 family. This “future-wing project” could lead to an A322, capable of seating 262 passengers – in all-economy configuration. This comes VERY close to the perfect Boeing 757-300 replacement. We’ve seen that this is something that Boeing has wanted to do, since before the start of the MAX programme.