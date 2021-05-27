Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus ramps up A320 jet production as aerospace giant signals recovery

By Lina Saigol
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airbus on Thursday outlined plans to increase production of its popular single-aisle passenger jets, signaling recovery for the aviation industry, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Faury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A220#Airbus A330#Airbus A320 Family#Aircraft#Industrial Production#U S Production#Lufthansa#Passenger Air Travel#Christof Stache Afp#Christof Stache Afp#Getty Images#European#Ba#Air#Factset#Airbus Stock#Aerospace#Monthly Production#Air Traffic#Boeing Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
Aerospace & Defensefiorreports.com

The $ 15 billion jet dilemma Boeing CEO faces – Reuters

Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing Co., faces a multi-billion dollar dilemma on how to rebuild sales in its core aircraft business that has sparked an internal debate and jeopardized the future of the largest US exporter, industry insiders say. Boeing suffers from a security scandal following the crash of its...
Aerospace & Defensementourpilot.com

Airbus Composite Wing: A322? How About An A320.5?

We saw how a new composite wing could lead to a bigger single-aisle Airbus, but an intermediate A320.5 could be a bigger headache for Boeing. Last week, we examined the impact that Airbus’ new composite wing development could have, in the A320 family. This “future-wing project” could lead to an A322, capable of seating 262 passengers – in all-economy configuration. This comes VERY close to the perfect Boeing 757-300 replacement. We’ve seen that this is something that Boeing has wanted to do, since before the start of the MAX programme.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Garmin to Provide Avionics For Converted D328eco Airliner

Deutsche Aircraft has chosen the Garmin G5000 avionics suite as the basis for its Companion flight deck for the new D328eco twin turboprop regional airliner, the German company said Monday. The Companion flight deck features touchscreen control for avionics and aircraft systems, flight path-based guidance, enhanced synthetic vision, active electronic...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

OEMs All in on SAF Development

While climate scientists consider sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) an important but incremental step toward meeting a 2050 carbon neutrality goal, engine and airframe manufacturers have trained their sights squarely on the fuel’s development, seeing it as an integral and enduring part of a holistic endeavor to stem climate change. To...
Aerospace & Defenseatlantanews.net

Rocket and Missile Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Thales, Denel Dynamics, Saab

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Rocket and Missile Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Rocket and Missile market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are MBDA Holdings SAS, Mesko S.A., Lockheed Martin, The Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Denel Dynamics, Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Roketsan A.S. & Nammo as.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

EU Carriers Return Aircraft To Passenger Operations

Iberia is converting three Airbus A330 “preighters” back to passenger configurations and returning 29 stored A320 family aircraft to service, while Lufthansa will return up to 50 more aircraft to service over the coming weeks. Iberia Maintenance confirmed that 29 narrowbodies—23 for Iberia and six... Subscription Required. EU Carriers Return...
Aerospace & Defensechemengonline.com

Improve aircraft fuel efficiency with ‘sharkskin’

Lufthansa Technik AG (Hamburg; www.lufthansa-technik.com) and BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany; www.basf.com) have developed a surface film, tradenamed AeroSHARK, that mimics the fine structure of a shark’s skin for reducing friction. The technology is to be rolled out on Lufthansa Cargo AG’s (Frankfurt am Main, Germany; www.lufthansa-cargo.com) entire freighter fleet from the beginning of 2022, making the aircraft more economical and reducing emissions.
IndustryAviation Week

Flyr Confirms Launch Network, Wizz Exits Norway’s Domestic Market

Flyr’s launch network will consist of five domestic and three international routes from Norway’s capital Oslo (OSL), with the carrier’s inaugural flight set to take off before the end of June. The airline, backed by industry veteran Erik Braathen, plans to begin commercial service with flights to... Subscription Required. Flyr...
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

Return Of The Giant? ANA Schedules Its Airbus A380s To Hawaii

Japanese carrier ANA has scheduled its Airbus A380s to fly to Hawaii for the first time in over a year. Aside from monthly flights to nowhere, the airline’s fleet of three double deck behemoths has remained firmly on the ground since the current aviation crisis kicked off. ANA had the...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Global Stocks Mixed As Airbus, Boeing Soar On Recovery Hopes

Global stocks were mixed Thursday amid lingering inflation concerns, while shares of Boeing and Airbus surged on expectations of a strong travel industry recovery amid the post-Covid-19 reopening. Wall Street equities mostly rose after new filings for US unemployment benefits hit a new pandemic low and Republicans offered an infrastructure...
Aerospace & Defense101.9 KELO-FM

IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus jet output increase

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The airline industry’s most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe’s Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle...
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Airbus sets higher jet output targets, shares jump

PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners, pushing shares up more than 6%, as the aviation industry charts a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The world's largest planemaker is exploring an almost two-fold increase in output of best-selling single-aisle jets by the...
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Airbus sets plan to boost output, igniting aerospace rally

Airbus SE said it’s preparing to gear up production of its best-selling A320-series jets beyond pre-pandemic levels within two years, sending a jolt of optimism into an aviation sector primed for a global recovery. Aerospace shares jumped in Europe and the U.S. after the world’s largest maker of commercial jetliners...
Aerospace & Defensekitco.com

Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus ramped up its jet production targets on Thursday, backing signs of global recovery and strengthening its hand ahead of talks with suppliers about how to share investments needed to lift aviation out of its pandemic doldrums. Shares in the world's largest planemaker rose more than 6% after...
Aerospace & DefenseAviationPros

Airbus to Increase Production of A320-Family Aircraft

May 27—NEW DELHI — Aerospace major Airbus SE on Thursday said it will ramp up production of popular Airbus A320 planes as it prepares for a recovery. The company said it plans to secure a firm production rate of 64 A320 family planes in a month by April- June 2023, up from 45 during the October- December 2021 period.