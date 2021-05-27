Cancel
Foster + Partners turns palazzo in Rome into Apple Store

By James Parkes
Dezeen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFosters + Partners has restored and converted the Palazzo Marignoli in Rome into an Apple Store, uncovering historic features and opening up a central courtyard. Apple Via del Corso is the largest Apple Store in Europe and occupies the historic Palazzo Marignoli, near the Piazza Colonna, in the centre of Rome.

www.dezeen.com
