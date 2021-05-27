Foster + Partners turns palazzo in Rome into Apple Store

Gucci‘s newest flagship once again demonstrates its drive to achieve more diversity and inclusion within the brand and its identity. Situated in Seoul, one of the Far East’s most alluring fashion capitals, the so-called Gucci Gaok is the luxury brand’s second flagship store in the city. The striking name, gaok is Korean for ‘house’ or ‘home’, signals a distinct alignment with local culture, but also the store’s rather surprising location, Itaewon, an eclectic neighbourhood part of town not associated with luxury shopping, shows an in-depth knowledge of both the South Korean retail market and youth culture. Needless to say, Gucci has pulled out all the stops for the new flagship store. The Italian brand occupies 1,015 sqm. (10,925 sq.ft.) spread across four floors of a redeveloped and expanded modern structure and shares the premises with Foundry, a contemporary art gallery which will officially open its doors next week.