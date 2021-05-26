Cancel
Nashville, TN

Jun 6: Vulcan’s 117th Birthday Bash

By StyleBlueprint
styleblueprint.com
 17 days ago

Price: Admission is free for Vulcan Park & Museum members, $8 for adults and $6 for children (ages 5-12) Grab the entire family, don your party hats and head to Vulcan Park & Museum for the 117th birthday celebration of Vulcan, the world's largest cast-iron statue. This year's festivities include delicious snacks from Who Dat Sno Cones, Coca-Cola and Simone's Kitchen ATL. There is also a beer and wine garden for adults to enjoy. Admission is free for Vulcan Park & Museum members, $8 for adults and $6 for children (ages 5-12), and the celebration runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

