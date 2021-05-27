These non-profit organizations in the DMV aim to destigmatize HIV

By: Richard Pazdur, M.D., Director, Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE), and Rea Blakey, Associate Director for External Outreach and Engagement, OCE. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) is announcing its inaugural National Black Family Cancer Awareness Week (NBFCAW), which will take place from June 17 through June 23, 2021. Throughout the week, the agency’s social media platforms will serve as the hub for this historic initiative as participants at health care centers, non-profit associations, and community organizations nationwide raise awareness about the impact of cancer on Black families. Research has shown that cancer awareness can help lower cancer mortality rates and increase life expectancy for all racial and ethnic groups, including Black Americans.