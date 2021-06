Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room he’s leaving Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room that he’s leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season according to Marca. A meeting took place last Saturday after Chelsea eliminated Los Blancos from the Champions League, just before they played Sevilla in La Liga. The Frenchman did it after training, delaying the start of his press conference. Zidane has eight days left in charge of Madrid, two games to play to win his third league title.