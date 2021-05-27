Cancel
NFL

Trevor Lawrence “probably knew sometime in March” that he’d be the first overall pick

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor media and fans, there was no mystery regarding the fact that Trevor Lawrence would be the first overall pick in the draft. For Lawrence, there wasn’t much of a mystery, either. “I’m a guy that never really wants to put the cart before the horse,” Lawrence told PFT PM...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
