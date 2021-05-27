Columbus's Otto Beatty was a Hero to the Black Community

newsbreak-logo
Otto Beatty, Jr., former Democratic member of the Ohio House of Representatives, passed away last week at the age of 81. As an advocate for civil rights, equality, and the Black community, Beatty was remembered and honored by many, including Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine.

Beatty was an inspiration and a hero to all. He used his position as a lawyer to fight injustices against minorities and believed in supporting Black owned businesses. Gov. Dewine expressed his admiration for Beatty, referring to him as a passionate public servant.

Otto Beatty, Jr. was a dedicated public servant who worked to make things better for the Central Ohio community and the state. He was a proud father, a successful lawyer, a businessman and a community leader.

Beatty was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Howard University and obtained his law degree from Ohio State University. He served in the state legislature and special counsel to the State Attorney General for 18 years. He also served as president of the Franklin County Trial Lawyers Association and was an attorney for Black Elected Democrats of Ohio.

Beatty wasn’t the first in his family to fight the noble fight for equality. His grandmother, Mayne Moore, was a civil rights activist who worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. She also founded the Colored Women’s Club, which is the nation’s oldest black women’s organization.

Beatty’s father, Otto Sr., was the first Black deputy registrar for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Together, Beatty’s parents opened the first 24-hour family restaurant accessible to Black people. The restaurant was called the Novelty Food Bar.

Beatty is survived by his wife, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who he married in 1992, along with two children from his former wife: daughter Laurel Beatty Blunt, a judge on the 10th District Court of Appeals and son Otto III, an attorney in Columbus.

