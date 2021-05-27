Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Want common sense electoral reform? Legalize weekend voting | Jonathan C. Rothermel

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEJ87_0aD6yKS900

By Jonathan C. Rothermel

Outrage over false claims of voter fraud continues to be instigated by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this month , 56 percent of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden won the election due to “illegal voting or election rigging.”

The 2020 election revealed the complexity of the rules of the American election system, including the fact that the rules vary by state. For example, in Pennsylvania first-time voters must register to vote at least 15 days prior to an election. However, in North Dakota, there is no need to register to vote.

Some states were much better prepared to handle a presidential election during a pandemic than others because they had been doing mail-in ballots as a matter of practice prior to the pandemic. In contrast, many other states were forced to make accommodations in the midst of a pandemic.

The differences in rules (e.g., when mail-in ballots could be opened and processed) resulted in large swings in the vote tally on election night and even the days thereafter. This fueled the false accusations of voter fraud, despite the fact that the director of the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Georgia wasted no time in passing a series of election reform laws that took aim at protecting the sanctity of elections.

Other states, including Pennsylvania and Florida, are following Georgia’s lead .  Critics argue that many of these measures are intended to rollback or suppress voting rights and are motivated by politics rather than a genuine concern for voter fraud.

When it comes to elections, the federal government generally defers to state legislatures, which has the constitutional power to determine the “time, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives.”

Congressional Democrats scrutinize state elections laws for effect on minority voters

Congress can “make or alter such regulations” to establish a single day for federal elections, for example. In addition, Congress has passed laws, such as the so-called 1993 Motor Voter Law, to enhance opportunities for citizens to register to vote in their respective states.

Recently, Democrats introduced a sweeping electoral reform bill in the 117 th Congress that contains unprecedented federal electoral mandates.

The For the People Act of 2021 would impose strict requirements on states, including automatic voter registration, expanded opportunities for mail-in ballots, same-day voter registration, and online registration – among many other things. Republicans describe it as a “Democratic power grab” and strongly oppose the bill. Twenty Republican state attorneys general have called the bill unconstitutional .

While the bill passed the House of Representatives on March 3, 2021, along partisan lines, its fate is likely doomed in the Senate, where it does not have a filibuster-proof majority to move it forward.

In the meantime, Congress should immediately consider a simpler and logical alternative.  Congress could pass a law to move federal elections to the weekend.

Ever since 1845, federal elections have been held on a Tuesday by congressional statute.  The original reason for selecting Tuesday was because it was practically convenient for an agrarian society dependent on horses as the primary mode of transportation to travel to the county seat to vote. Today we are entering the era of driverless cars, and there are several reasons why this 1845 law should be changed.

Group led by ‘kraken’ lawyer Sidney Powell hired the firm recounting AZ’s election to probe election in Fulton Co.

First, voting on Tuesdays is illogical. Moving elections to weekends would offer a more convenient time for voters, and the U.S. would join most major democracies that cast votes over the weekend.

Of the 36 countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, 27 hold elections on the weekend (with most holding them on Sundays) .

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), most people work during the week . Tuesdays, according to some surveys, is one of the most productive workdays of the week , so why choose to vote on Tuesday?  It simply does not make sense today. In fact, the aptly named organization, Why Tuesday? , has been asking this question for several years.

Second, weekend voting is more likely to evolve into a family affair . Mothers and fathers would have more time and flexibility on a weekend to bring their children to the polls with them, thereby imparting a sense of civic responsibility to them.

Research shows that voting is a habit best started early in life . Children are highly influenced by parents who model this voting behavior. Voting on Tuesdays while trying to manage work and getting the children off to school does not lend itself to ample opportunities to socialize children into these important lifelong habits.

Finally, in the same Reuters/Ipsos poll cited earlier, 81 percent of respondents said that it was important for the government to make it easier to vote.  While some voting reforms elicit sharp partisan differences (e.g., automatic voter registration), moving federal elections to the weekend could potentially score a rare bipartisan victory.

Of course, no one likes change, and there is some skepticism about the viability of weekend voting.  A 2012 U.S. Government Accountability Office report cited problems with securing voting sites and poll workers, especially over a two-day weekend.

Nonetheless, adopting weekend voting will not give any one party an advantage nor will it address particular concerns about voter fraud, but it will show that even Congress – from time to time – has the ability to make common sense decisions based on reality as opposed to the nostalgic logic of a bygone era.

Isn’t it time for Congress to get off its high horse and admit that voting on a Tuesday is no longer defensible in the 21 st century?

Opinion contributor Jonathan C. Rothermel is a political science professor at Mansfield University. His work appears frequently on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page. Readers may follow him on Twitter @ProfJCR.

The post Want common sense electoral reform? Legalize weekend voting | Jonathan C. Rothermel appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

351
Followers
402
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Behavior#Common Sense#State Legislatures#Early Voting#Voting Rights#Electoral Reform#Electoral Laws#Democratic Voters#Reuters Ipsos#Republicans#American#Senate#Kraken#Fulton Co#Mansfield University#Legalize Weekend Voting#Election Reform Laws#State Elections Laws#Federal Elections#Voter Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Can The Federal Government Stop States' Restrictive Voting Laws?

The fight over voting in Texas is far from over, even though Democrats in that state stopped a restrictive voting law from passing on Sunday. The Republican governor, Greg Abbott, is threatening to withhold lawmakers' pay in retaliation. He's also promising to call a special session to try and pass the bill. Now, this fight is happening on the state level, but Texas isn't the only one trying to put limits on the access to the ballot. Several Republican-led states have passed or are trying to pass more restrictive voting laws, Georgia and Florida to name a couple. To talk about what role the federal government has in this process, we've called on Rick Hasen. He's professor of the University of California, Irvine (ph) and author of the book "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust And The Threat To American Democracy."
Butler County, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Commissioners want vote-by-mail reforms

County commissioners across the state are looking for immediate reforms of vote-by-mail law Act 77. In a news conference Monday, Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel, acting as president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, called on state legislators to quickly draft legislation that would reform two parts of Act 77, which allows state residents to vote by mail.
Presidential ElectionBryan College Station Eagle

Democrats vote with their feet to block voter restriction bill

The final weekend of the 87th Legislature, that ended Monday, was part climax and part anti-climax. At stake was the effort by the Republicans to make it tougher to vote, an effort that had drawn criticism on Saturday by Democratic President Joe Biden. He called it “un-American” and “part of...
Presidential Electionjurist.org

US states have enacted 22 restrictive voting laws so far this year: report

The Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law released a report on Friday stating that in 2021, 14 states have enacted 22 laws that restrict voting access, making it more difficult for Americans to vote. According to the report, “the United States is on track to far exceed its most recent period of significant voter suppression,” which was in 2011 when 14 states enacted 19 restrictive voting laws.
Presidential ElectionTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: On eligible voters

On Sunday, just before the 2021 session adjournment, the Texas legislature passed Senate Bill 7 along ;arty lines. SB 7 is an election reform bill that cuts back on early voting hours, bans drive-thru voting, makes it a jail felony for local officials to send mail-in ballots to voters who didn’t request them, and expands access for poll watchers in the Lone Star state. It further adds new identification requirements for mail-in ballots.
Texas Statejurist.org

Texas house democrats block vote on election reform bill

Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives blocked a vote Sunday on an election reform bill that would allegedly make it more difficult for minorities to vote. A bail bill also died in the house because of the walk-out. Senate Bill 7 would limit early voting hours and add...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas' voting bill to support Trump's 'Big Lie' will eventually pass. Blame the Supreme Court.

The ultimate (and likely) success of Texas Republican’s efforts to pass a voter suppression bill carefully targeted to make it harder for people in cities — i.e., places where there are large populations of people who are not white and who Republicans believe reliably vote Democrat — to exercise their right to vote will rest on the actions of five critical allies, all justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Courier News

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Texas Democrats walk out over 'discriminatory' voting bill

Democrats have walked out of the Texan House of Representatives, blocking a bill on voting that has been criticised as racially discriminatory. The Republican-led bill, which was passed in the state Senate, introduces sweeping restrictions on ways for voters to cast their ballots. Democrats walked out an hour before the...
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Would a constitutional amendment be required to make the District of Columbia a state?

At a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on March 22, the ACLU filed testimony contending that Congress, with presidential approval, could alone establish the District of Columbia as the country’s 51st state. At the same hearing, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, took a differing view, saying that making D.C. a new state would require constitutional changes.
inews.co.uk

In Texas, the real steal: Republicans are set to disenfranchise black voters

We all know that Donald Trump lied long and loud that Democrats stole the last US presidential election. The real steal has been – and continues to be – the efforts by Republican states to disenfranchise poor and minority ethnic voters. Texas’s Senate Bill 7 is the latest and possibly...
Texas StateWorld Socialist Web Site

Texas Republicans set to pass voting restriction bill

The Texas Senate passed a bill Sunday morning that will further restrict voting rights in the state ranked as the most restrictive in the US in a recent study by Northern Illinois University. As of this writing, the Texas House of Representatives was poised to approve the bill and Republican Governor Greg Abbott was expected to sign it into law before the end of the day.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Biden Calls Restrictive Texas Voting Bill an 'Assault on Democracy'

Republican lawmakers in Texas are finalizing negotiations on a bill that, if implemented, would severely restrict voting rights in the state and make it easier for judges to overturn elections. President Biden called the legislation “an assault on democracy” that would disproportionately affect voters of color. “Texas legislators put forth...
Posted by
UPI News

Texas Dems block GOP's sweeping election overhaul bill with walkout

May 31 (UPI) -- Texas Democrats late Sunday staged a walk out to prevent the state's Republicans from giving final approval to a sweeping elections reform bill they see as voter suppression. The Democrats walked out of the House chambers with an hour before the midnight deadline, denying their colleagues...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Texas Senate passes election reform bill criticized by Biden after closed-door negotiations, all-night debate

Republicans in the Texas Senate took a big step toward tightening their state's election laws this weekend, prompting outcry from Democrats. The sweeping measure, known as Senate Bill 7, passed along party lines around 6 a.m. after eight hours of questioning by Democrats, who have virtually no path to stop it from becoming law. But the bill must still clear a final vote in the Texas House later Sunday in order to reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it.