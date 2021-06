War is never far around the corner in Israel. Since its inception, the state has, for better or worse, been dependent on martial supremacy for its continued existence. In the period since its founding in 1948, Israel has been involved in 8 wars- roughly one per decade, and won all of them. This is in addition to many more informal conflicts. These have, in turn, led to the mandatory service of most of its adult population in its military, and instilled a fiercely nationalistic spirit in a good portion of its inhabitants. Throughout the state’s occupations of and wars with its neighbours, once and future Israeli civilians have been on the front lines, receiving and meting out tremendous violence in the name of survival.