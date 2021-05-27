Middle Grade Books About Mental Health
For Pluto, summer has always started with a trip to the planetarium. It’s the launch to her favorite season, which also includes visits to the boardwalk arcade, working in her mom’s pizzeria, and her best friend Meredith’s birthday party. But this summer, none of that feels possible. Pluto has been diagnosed of depression and a big black hole that sits on her chest. Nicole Melleby’s How to Become a Planet is “a raw yet honest . . . must-read” (School Library Journal, starred review) about Pluto’s journey of self-acceptance and perseverance.bookriot.com