The Boston Red Sox will play in front of a packed Fenway Park crowd in under two weeks. The team Monday afternoon confirmed their home ballpark will operate at full capacity beginning May 29, when the Red Sox are scheduled to host the Miami Marlins. The announcement arrived hours after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses the same day, clearing the way for Fenway Park, TD Garden and Gillette Stadium to return to 100 percent capacity.