The 80’s Action Heroes event has officially begun in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing new Rambo and John McClane Operators to the game along with new locations and challenges. While you can earn some free rewards by completing event challenges and checking out the new POIs in Verdansk, the main highlights of the event are the Rambo and John McClane skins. You have to purchase these from the store, but they come with a ton of additional items like weapon blueprints, finishing moves, and more. These characters are only available for a limited time, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to add these Operators to your Warzone roster. Here’s how to get Rambo and John McClane in Call of Duty: Warzone.