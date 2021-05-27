Evercade VS Pre-Orders Open Up Today
We enjoyed Evercade, the portable console that plays all sorts of retro and retro-inspired games, back when it launched last year. For the uninitiated, Evercade is cartridge-based; manufacturer Blaze Entertainment is very proud of Evercade's positioning as a classic-style console where there are no downloads and an Internet connection is completely unnecessary (outside of firmware updates) to play. As a means of preserving games, Evercade is doing some wonderful work. Collections featuring classics from Namco, Data East, Atari, and many, many other beloved studios and publishers are a big part of Evercade's software library.