Evercade VS Pre-Orders Open Up Today

At long last, time-traveling, era-bending RPG Cris Tales is almost here. This unique title draws influence from iconic JRPGs but puts its own temporal spin on everything, resulting in a game that spends most of its time existing simultaneously in the past, present, and future. After Cris Tales was slightly delayed from its original November release date, the game now has a solid July release date, and it’s celebrating this achievement with a brand new release date reveal trailer. This video does an excellent job of showing off the game’s gorgeous hand-drawn animation–and its thrilling tone and pacing. The characters are stunning, the art style is beautifully stylized, and the music sets the stage for an adventure like no other. Check it out.