New York City, NY

Allegiant offering new non-stop flights to New York

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
If you are looking to plan a getaway, Allegiant airlines is now offering new non-stop flights to New York.

The new routes will go from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The company is offering one-way fares as low as $56 in celebration of the launch.

“More than ever, we know travelers will appreciate our brand of air travel: nonstop flights that take them directly to their destination, without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Newark is a perfect gateway to New York City and creates a convenient travel option by connecting passengers through smaller, less crowded airports.”

Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights.

Flights must be purchased by May 29.

The new route will operate twice weekly.

