Israeli Electric Car Motor Is The Size Of A Smartphone

Many analysts expect the stock market to experience another phase of uncertainty in the near term, with Reddit’s wallstreetbets (WSB) community likely looking for short squeeze opportunities in the overcrowded electric vehicle (EV) market. As such, we believe investors must exercise caution and avoid betting on WSB stocks Canoo (GOEV) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE) in the near-term because they look highly overvalued and could be due for further retreats. So, let’s discuss these two names.The growing excitement among investors about the automotive sector going electric was reflected in the impressive rally by electric vehicle (EV) stocks in 2020. Improved automotive performance, government subsidies, and cost-efficiencies have been motivating consumers to switch to EVs. As a result, the booming EV space has been spawning new companies, arguably overcrowding the industry.