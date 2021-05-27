Cancel
The Last Picture Show: Goodbye, Dragon Inn Is Elusive and Moving

Nashville Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTsai Ming-liang, more than any other contemporary director, understands water. Dripping, pooling, cascading from the skies, hurtling curbside down every street, measuring time as surely as a clock or the celluloid pulled through a projector does. Taipei, Taiwan’s Fu-Ho Grand theater is a shelter from the downpour in the way that humanity has always sought a dry place to just hang out and be dry in — but we’ve complicated the scenario with our art and obtrusive instincts and with candies and corn and, because this is a film from the Aughts, cigarettes.

