The Last Picture Show: Goodbye, Dragon Inn Is Elusive and Moving

Disney Animation showed off some choice shots from Raya And the Last Dragon this weekend. The Twitter account for the company showcased the world of the film. Raya might be the newest member of the animated club, but the effects on display are still breathtaking. There’s just so much to enjoy from the performances and music. Viewers seemed to agree as well, as Raya fared very well on Disney+’s Early Access program. Especially, when you contrast it with Mulan or the current clip for Cruella. So, look at the dazzling work below and see how people responded to it.