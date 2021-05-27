Cancel
State’s education leader wants less education for your children

By Darrell Ehrlick
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
Since Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen couldn’t offer one concrete example of a Montana problem teaching social studies and history, and since she couldn’t provide one example of a parent giving feedback on critical race theory, you can imagine my excitement at being Parent No. 1.

So, consider this official written feedback to Arntzen’s self-admitted “solution in search of a problem.”

Please, Montana educators and leaders: I request that my children be taught critical race theory, and learn about the forces — political, moral, religious and economic — that have shaped this amazing country in which they were born. Please help reinforce the antiracist values we are trying to teach at home so that they can be more aware, understanding, compassionate and educated.

There, now we can say that 100 percent of Montana parental feedback to Arntzen has been wholly and unequivocally supportive of critical race theory, and our state’s education leader can go back to whining at the Biden administration that the free money schools are getting is too complicated and cumbersome.

There seems to be something decidedly un-American about saying to the public that there are ideas so dangerous, so pernicious that we must ban them. My First Amendment hackles are raised by Arntzen’s suggestion. Censorship and book burning hasn’t worked out well here, and the irony is that in her efforts to ban history, the erstwhile kindergarten teacher is going down a path that is well documented by (drum roll, please) history.

Let’s have a discussion about what critical race theory is and is not. It’s not an indoctrination, as Arntzen describes it. It’s not about teaching all White kids to loathe themselves or hate their cultural history. It’s about understanding the context of how this country was shaped. It’s about understanding that even the definition of what it means to be White has also changed. It’s about understanding that race has been tied to privilege, and that generation after generation it has meant advantages for certain classes of people to the detriment of others.

I am proud of my ancestry — in part, a bunch of displaced Germans who went to Russia, were displaced there, and came here as immigrant labor performing back-breaking manual harvesting of sugar beets. In that respect, I feel a kinship with other groups who have more recently come to America to do the same physically demanding labor that few White folks have to do anymore. I couldn’t know those things without knowing my own history and that of our country.

And, I can also understand that some of my ancestors fought for the Confederate States as others fought against them in the Union. I also want my children to know that their forebears weren’t so erudite and well educated to believe that the dispute was something as esoteric as states’ rights. In fact, they were fighting about slavery.

There is no harm in teaching that, and there is no shame. In fact, I hope that my children learn that during the course of several generations, attitudes changed and our family’s history mirrors that of our nation’s. We are truly Americans, but you cannot appreciate or even understand what that means until you know the history — warts and triumphs alike. I don’t want my kids to like our history as much as I want them to love our country.

Like all parents, I want my kids to have it better than I did, and to be better than I am. When growing up, I was taught a history and social studies that were more compartmentalized — that the Civil Rights era and even the Civil War were confined to certain times, and certain regions of the country. I didn’t realize that growing up in Montana, the struggle for Civil Rights extended to the sovereign Native American nations inside the boundaries of our state. That’s something I wish I knew earlier and had studied more. God and Elsie Arntzen willing, my kids will understand that, and learn that equality is not something that you can just mark complete on a checklist.

Arntzen, in her recent blog post, warned parents to stand against being an anti-racist.

Let’s pause on that for a moment.

What’s wrong with being an anti-racist? If you do the math on Arntzen’s suggestion — that parents should be an anti-antiracist, it becomes a not-so-subtle endorsement of racism. To be against anti-racism is to be racist. Her words deserved to be called what they are, an effort to sanitize the most uncomfortable parts of our history at the risk of offending White sensibilities. The risk seems to be that if White conscience is somehow awakened, it would have to start the difficult but rewarding work at reconciliation. In many ways, Arntzen’s column suggests a certain laziness — that we’re not up to the task of holding honest conversations and talking about ways we can improve the lives of those who have been hurt by our institutions. It represents a lack of faith in our children that I refuse to concede: That they can’t or won’t be better than the generations before them.

And that’s the key part: This isn’t about implicating our grandparents or other ancestors. It’s about understanding that our institutions have failed whole classes of Americans. Why wouldn’t we want better? If America is truly going to be exceptional, it must be willing to do the hard work of correcting its own self-made injustices.

That is such a key concept that even our Founding Fathers recognized their own limitations and are still encouraging us to be better. It’s part of the fabric of our Constitution when they talked about forming a more perfect union.

They understood that our pathway to greatness was in our ability to change, to be better, to self-correct.

Neither did those same founders define what a perfect union would look like, or suggest that it would ever be complete — it was and will always be an effort aimed at becoming more perfect, but never achieving it.

We should always be worried when the state’s top-ranking education official is advocating for less education, fewer concepts, and discounts context. Now that sounds like indoctrination.

