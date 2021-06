Ahead of the release of their new album 'Scaled And Icy' this Friday, Twenty One Pilots have today shared a new song, 'Saturday'. Listen to 'Saturday' below... In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 today, the band's Tyler Joseph said about their fans: "I think that I'm starting to realize quicker than anything else, just how rare it is to have a fan base that really care for me and care for the stuff that Josh and I create. And, but not only that, they don't need us to hang around. They make it theirs. And I think that if I were to ever be like working in the music industry and in a different capacity, I feel like I wouldn't bring anything to the table because I just got spoiled. I'm not going to be able to tell some band to do this or do that because our fans, there's no one in the world like them. And I know that a lot of artists talk about their fans very endearingly, but I care about them a lot, and I'm really proud of what they've done for me."