AC Milan Director Confirms Exit Of Vice Captain and Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma For Free

By Muqaddam Malik
The Offside
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilanNews.it transcribed an interview of AC Milan Technical Director Paolo Maldini on the club’s Twitch channel. The director confirmed the exit of Gianluigi Donnarumma and discussed the players of today:. “I think we have to thank all the players who have made this incredible season. Gigio was a leader and...

acmilan.theoffside.com
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paolo Maldini
#Ac Milan#Club Captain#Vice Captain#Ac Milan Technical#Clubs#Ambition Qualities#Technical Director#Milannews It#Respect#Today#Wish#Time#Careers
UEFAThe Offside

Match Preview: AC Milan vs Cagliari Form, H2H and Players To Watch

AC Milan face Cagliari in their final home game of a spectacular season and the game is high stakes. Milan will be playing the game as a crunch tie for Champions league qualification as a win practically confirms a top four finish. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be missing whilst Alessio Romagnoli will be on the bench. Milan will also debut their new home shirt.
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan vs Cagliari : Key Battles and Predictions

AC Milan play Cagliari at the San Siro in an important fixture that could propel the Rossoneri to lock up a Champions League place. Stefano Pioli makes just one change from the side that whacked Torino 7-0 in midweek as Alexis Saelemaekers returns. Milan will rely on Ante Rebic again as there will be no natural strikers in the squad. Let’s hope for another big win.
Soccersempremilan.com

Schira: Milan and Juventus in talks with agent of want-away forward PSG paid €60m for

AC Milan and Juventus are both in talks with Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to one journalist. Icardi joined PSG from Inter in a €60m deal last may (as per Wikipedia) signing a four-year contract as part of the deal, but speculation continues to grow that he may leave the French capital this summer after a difficult 16 months at the club.
UEFAThe Offside

Milan Player Ratings: Milan 0-0 Cagliari

Usually, I give a recap of both the first and second half but in this match I really can't because absolutely NOTHING happened the whole match and AC Milan looked like a joke. After beating Juventus and smashing Torino, Milan had the golden opportunity to clinch a Champions League spot against Cagliari. Sadly Milan failed to show up at all and looked like they didn't even want to qualify for Champions League. A performance like that so close to the end of the season is disrespectful to the club and the fan base. Nobody showed up on the team except for Gigio and Cagliari was actually the team with the more clear cut chances. Now Milan have to beat Atalanta in order to secure a spot in Champions League. Not to be pessimistic but Milan beating Atlanta is a long shot and it really does seem like Milan will miss out on the Champions League for another year. If Milan do fail to capitalize then this will be one of the biggest collapses in recent memory. In his press conference, Pioli said that not making Champions League would not be a failure but I have to disagree and that mentality is a massive problem for the club.
UEFAESPN

Toothless Milan blow top-four chance with Cagliari stalemate

May 16 (Reuters) - AC Milan squandered the chance to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came to their rescue in a 0-0 Serie A draw at home to Cagliari on Sunday. Victory over the 16th-placed Sardinians would have assured Milan of a top-four...
Premier LeagueThe Offside

AC Milan Watching Chelsea Target Man For A Free Transfer This Summer

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan will revisit the idea of signing France international Olivier Giroud this summer. The experienced striker will turn 35 in September but remains a very interesting option. Giroud has won the Ligue 1 with Montpellier, 4 FA Cups with Arsenal, the Europa League with Chelsea and the World Cup with France. He would bring a winning mentality and good experience to the Rossoneri. Giroud often plays as a target man but one who is focused on providing assists. Giroud has 11 goals this season despite being a reserve, he is averaging a goal every 109 minutes.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFAYardbarker

Milan face worst opponent at the worst time but the cycle could close where it all began

AC Milan now face an uphill battle to secure a top four spot after a damaging 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari last night. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes (via MilanNews), the match against Atalanta will be a real mountain to climb and the Rossoneri will have to win a place in the Champions League by facing their most feared opponent, the only one they have not been able to beat during the management of Pioli.
Soccerbesoccer.com

AC Milan think of Icardi to replace Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's muscle problems last season have led to AC Milan looking in the transfer window. Mauro Icard is one of those chosen to bolster the squad. Mauro Icardi could end up playing for both Milan clubs in the space of three years. The PSG striker may not be able to stay at the Parisian outfit and AC Milan are keeping a close eye on his movements.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Watch: Scores of Milan fans welcome team bus on approach to San Siro

AC Milan fans were present outside San Siro to welcome the team ahead of tonight’s huge game against Cagliari. Milan are one step closer to Champions League qualification after the wins against Juventus and Torino, able to secure their return with a win against the visitors from Sardinia. The Rossoneri are in great form after snatching six points from Turin in just a few days, with an aggregate score of 10-0.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan’s fate in their own hands – celebration and a great market or misery and reflections

AC Milan have six days to prepare for a game that means months of either glory and celebration or anger and reflection. Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) live from Milanello during the broadcast ‘Il Calcio è Servito’ and remarked that the Rossoneri want to turn the page and think about Atalanta, because they still own their own destiny in their hands.
UEFAThe Offside

Official: AC Milan and Sweden Striker Withdraws From The EUROs Squad

AC Milan announced via MilanNews.it that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will need to undergo a six week treatment and recovery program following an injury sustained in the 3-0 win over Juventus about a week and a half ago. The veteran striker was visited by Dr Volker Musahl for an issue with his knee.
UEFAYardbarker

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Rossoneri freeze under the San Siro lights and fail to secure top four

AC Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
UEFABBC

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Milan drop points to give Juventus extra hope

AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day. Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.