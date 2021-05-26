DBE Consultation Meeting Invitation

UNION, OR – According to Donna Beverage of the City of Union Chamber of Commerce, many have been receptive on giving to the fireworks event this year in Union. Collected to-date is $6,500 with a carry-over from last year of $6,500. Beverage said the goal is $20,000. Other than last year, the event was held at the high school athletic field in Union. This year the fireworks display will be held at Buffalo Peak Golf Course. The fireworks will be more visible from the peak and on-lookers will be able to view from their homes and other places in town.