newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union, OR

DBE Consultation Meeting Invitation

union-county.org
 5 days ago

La Grande / Union County Airport (Airport) is establishing a new overall goal for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation in its federally-funded Capital Improvement Projects scheduled in FY 2021-2123. This includes consultation with general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials or organizations which could be expected to have information concerning the availability of disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged businesses, the effects of discrimination on opportunities for DBE’s, and assist the Airport’s efforts to establish a level playing field for the participation of DBEs.

union-county.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goal Setting#Dbe#Year In Review#General Support#Support Groups#Fy#Dbe Consultation#Contracts Fiscal Year#Interested Parties#Federal Support#General Contractor Groups#Community Organizations#Calling#Businesses#Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Umatilla County, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

More winners announced of the Crystal Apple awards

Eastern Oregon – (Information provided by The InterMountain Education Service District) The InterMountain Education Service District (IMESD) and its component school districts are proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Crystal Apple “Excellence in Education” Awards. At total of 44 Crystal Apples were presented to deserving education staff in eastern Oregon during the past week at three ceremonies.
Union County, ORLa Grande Observer

Merkley to hold remote Union County town hall

UNION COUNTY — Sen. Jeff Merkley announced he will hold a remote town hall for Union County residents on Tuesday, May 18, according to a press release. Merkley will provide updates on his work in Washington, D.C., and take questions and suggestions from participants who can chime into the town hall via computer, mobile device or telephone, the press release said.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Letter: Reelect Randy Shaw to La Grande School Board

I'm supporting Randy Shaw for Position 4 on the La Grande School Board. I've known Randy Shaw for many years. He's a straight-up honest man. Randy is approachable and open to suggestions. You won't leave wondering what his position is. Randy graduated from the La Grande school system, and so...
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Pocket park on the upswing

LA GRANDE — Three years ago Reynolds Park on Washington Avenue in La Grande had bright sunflowers but was waiting for its chance to shine again. La Grande Boy Scout Matt Valentine created the pocket park in 1986 for his Eagle project. The site has lost some of its luster since. Then Katie Boula stepped forward.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

La Grande dispatcher graduates May 14

LA GRANDE — A La Grande Police Department 911 dispatcher is receiving her state stamp of approval. The department hired Katelyn Melville on Feb. 15. She is graduating Friday, May 14, from the Oregon Public Safety Academy, Salem, as a member of the 123rd Basic Telecommunications Class, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. She joins 23 other classmates who also are graduating.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Letter: La Grande School District needs to be transparent

Critical race theory and transgenderism are two destructive ideologies that have taken root in American society. Critical race theory is a new spin on the old Karl Marx tune of oppressors and the oppressed. Transgenderism casts aside common sense and basic human biology. Both are poison for our nation, and public schools are often the gateway. And the Oregon Department of Education is 100% on board with promoting both of these poisonous ideologies. Take a look at the ODE K-12 standards for health education from 2018 and those proposed for social studies in 2021 on the ODE website.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Letter: Trees make La Grande beautiful

I enjoyed The Observer's front-page feature article May 1 about the trees of our community. It was such a complete article that with paper in hand we should be able to go out and check out these trees, and further appreciate them. Teresa Gustafson, I am grateful for your continuing...
Union, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Donations are coming in for fireworks show

UNION, OR – According to Donna Beverage of the City of Union Chamber of Commerce, many have been receptive on giving to the fireworks event this year in Union. Collected to-date is $6,500 with a carry-over from last year of $6,500. Beverage said the goal is $20,000. Other than last year, the event was held at the high school athletic field in Union. This year the fireworks display will be held at Buffalo Peak Golf Course. The fireworks will be more visible from the peak and on-lookers will be able to view from their homes and other places in town.
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

La Grande may begin planning for corridors

LA GRANDE — People who walk and bicycle in south La Grande may have a new reason to celebrate several years from now. The city of La Grande has applied for a $134,595 grant from the state that would fund the planning work needed before starting on corridor projects that would make it possible for people to walk and bike safely and with ease.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Little homes in the valley

LA GRANDE — A local home builder is offering a small solution to a countywide housing problem — tiny homes. Megan Fehrenbacher, owner of Mega Tiny Homes in La Grande, has been building tiny homes for just over two years, starting out with a small cottage she built after a friend’s retreat burned down in Tollgate.
La Grande, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

GO STEM Hub at EOU brings learning activities to rural families

LA GRANDE – (Information provided by EOU) The nation’s largest interactive learning festival will take place May 8 to 16 in Oregon. STEM Week Oregon is actively recruiting hosts, activity leaders and participants. STEM Week Oregon, in partnership with Remake Learning Days Across America, debuts this spring in more than...
La Grande, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Union SD Superintendent Wins Doug Flatt Award

LA GRANDE, OR – (Information provided by InterMountain ESD) InterMountain ESD presented the 2021 Doug Flatt Memorial Leadership Award on Monday, May 3rd to Carter Wells, Superintendent of Union School District. The award was announced at the 9th annual Crystal Apple “Excellence in Education” Awards in La Grande on Monday evening.
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Friends of Scouting Breakfast moves outdoors

LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic will not get the best of the annual Friends of Scouting Breakfast. The fundraiser for local Boy Scouts, normally an indoor event during the first week of February, will instead happen outdoors on June 9, from 6:30-7:45 a.m., at the pavilion at La Grande’s Riverside Park. The breakfast features eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs and an assortment of other items.