DBE Consultation Meeting Invitation
La Grande / Union County Airport (Airport) is establishing a new overall goal for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation in its federally-funded Capital Improvement Projects scheduled in FY 2021-2123. This includes consultation with general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials or organizations which could be expected to have information concerning the availability of disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged businesses, the effects of discrimination on opportunities for DBE’s, and assist the Airport’s efforts to establish a level playing field for the participation of DBEs.union-county.org