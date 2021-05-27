Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Fugitive Hiding Out in Berkshire County Cabin Gets Nailed with the Cuffs

By Jesse Stewart
 21 days ago
At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday patrols from State Police-Lee and State Police-Westfield responded to numerous calls reporting a single-vehicle crash on Route 90 eastbound in Becket. Witnesses reported that a man exited the vehicle after crashing and fled the scene on foot. An investigation at the scene revealed that the operator of the vehicle was likely Diego Martinez, 30, of Sabattus, Maine. Martinez was the subject of several extraditable warrants for his failure to appear in court on illegal drug and firearm possession offenses, as well as for criminal motor vehicle offenses.

