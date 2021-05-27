Fugitive Hiding Out in Berkshire County Cabin Gets Nailed with the Cuffs

The hot temperatures are finally here and folks around Berkshire County are looking for ways to keep cool. If it's not a pool, the beach, or the lake, why not a waterfall?. Part of the reason we love living in The Berkshires is the nature that surrounds us. Day hikes and adventures for people of all fitness levels are readily available to us year-round, but once the heat and humidity of summertime sets in, there's really no better place to cool off than the shady, tree-covered woods. Especially when that shaded hike leads you to nature's pot of gold, the waterfall.