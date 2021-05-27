Cancel
Asheville, NC

City of Asheville offices to close for Memorial Day holiday; ART buses will run on holiday schedule

By Polly McDaniel
ashevillenc.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Asheville offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 31, a federally designated holiday that honors military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Here is a roundup of other City services affected...

www.ashevillenc.gov
Asheville, NCbpr.org

Demolition Of Vance Monument Begins In Asheville, Will Take Roughly Two Weeks

Demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville began Monday and will take roughly two weeks to complete. The 65-foot high stone obelisk in Pack Square will be taken down block by block. The city says the contractor doing the work can’t use a crane to help because of an underground parking garage at the site which won’t bear the equipment’s weight. Sidewalks in the square will be open during demolition, but the immediate area around the monument is blocked off, including the road which will be closed.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Bill would allow drinking in outdoor 'social districts' in NC cities, but not everyone is impressed

ASHEVILLE - A bill aiming to allow local governments define "social districts" for booze consumption has moved to the state Senate floor. House Bill 781, also known as Bring Business Back to Downtown, has bipartisan support and would allow cities to designate spaces where people could buy and drink alcohol outside. Think Savannah, for example, where people can roam freely, drink in hand.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Katie Button Restaurants gets space in Citizen Times building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A prominent Asheville chef will soon take her growing company to a new location in downtown Asheville. Katie Button Restaurants will revamp what used to be the distribution center for the Asheville Citizen Times into office space and a kitchen. The space will be the shipping and fulfillment operations for Button’s Cúrate at Home venture.
Asheville, NChendersonville.com

Celebrate Towel Day on May 25th and Help Homeless Shelters

On Towel Day, May 25, 2021, The Turkish Towel Company will donate a towel for every towel sold on its website to Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) in Asheville, NC, Hospitality House in Boone, NC, and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, SC. The Fletcher-based company aims to raise...
Asheville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville, North Carolina. City officials said barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week, TV station WLOS reported. Asheville City...
Asheville, NCPosted by
DarrylBrooks

Asheville, North Carolina, is the Crowned Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Asheville is a city in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. It is located in the eastern central part of the state in the mountainous regions and has a somewhat cooler climate than other parts of the state. The city is serviced by air from Asheville Regional Airport and lies at the intersection of three interstate highways. Asheville, North Carolina, is one of our go-to spots in the summer as it is much cooler, even in August. Several years back, we were up there when I still ran, and I got some amazing but hilly runs done in the middle of summer.
Asheville, NCVice

Moses Sumney introduces us to Asheville’s creative community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Just as Moses Sumney had become the next big thing in LA’s music scene — after self-releasing a number of EPs, attracting the attention of many major record labels and putting out his critically-acclaimed debut album Aromanticism — he decided it was time to leave the city. “I left LA in 2017 and didn’t really know where I wanted to land next,” the Ghanian-American musician and multi-disciplinary storyteller explains in i-D’s new film. “I toured for a bit, wandered for a bit, moved to London for a bit and thought that’s where I wanted to be. After I got there I realized I wasn’t focused enough. I wasn’t alone enough. I wanted to try living somewhere where I could be in constant commune with the birds and the trees.”
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners must rein in the TDA

The Buncombe County commissioners have a chance to make a huge difference in the lives of many local residents while addressing critical community needs. Daniel Walton’s summary of the Tourism Development Authority’s March 25-26 retreat (“TDA Projects Roaring Year for Buncombe Visitation,” March 31, Xpress) made it painfully clear that the only way to rein in this broken entity is for the commissioners to use their power to repeal the occupancy tax that funds the authority’s efforts. This would put pressure on state lawmakers to rewrite the enabling legislation to allow the use of future occupancy tax receipts to meet pressing local needs.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Removal of Vance Monument to begin week of May 17, city officials say

The Vance Monument, a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk named for former Confederate military officer, N.C. Governor and U.S. Senator Zebulon Vance, is set to come down, starting Monday. City of Asheville officials say they have placed barricades in the area to provide a safe construction work zone to begin the process...
Asheville, NCPosted by
Black Enterprise

City of Asheville Set to Remove Confederate Monument of Former Slave Owner

The city of Asheville, North Carolina, will be busy this week demolishing a monument that honored Confederate military official Zebulon Vance. The 75-foot-tall Vance Monument will be removed after Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March for its withdrawal, WLOS reports. The yearlong decision-making process started after nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd.
Asheville, NCasheville.com

YMCA of WNC Offers Water Safety Month Tips

As temperatures rise, kids are tempted to cool off in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, swimming holes, and oceans. The risk of drowning increases with the heat index. May is National Water Safety Month, a great time for parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety skills with the whole family.