T’was 1937 that a mid-February blizzard blocked the 12 miles of road between Cove and LaGrande, Oregon. Edward Harvey Campbell, who was serving as superintendent of the Cove school district, and his wife, Carmen Olive Celestine Touvenel Campbell, were expecting their first child. Mrs. Proctor, the Cove Postmaster, organized a brigade of farmers and ranchers to open one lane of the road to get Mrs. Campbell to the Grande Round Hospital in LaGrande. They got there but, no baby appeared. Not liking that cold bumpy ride in mid-February, I decided to wait until there was warmth and sunshine which there was on March 1. Such was the weather when I made my debut to the world. I think spiliyay taught me that trick.