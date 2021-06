When I was born, my parents were living out the young artists’ dream in Greenwich Village. Before I could even crawl, I immersed myself in the worlds they were creating in their studios. Just a few months old, doing what babies do when they start to try to make sense of the world, I grasped at a long piece of paper in my father’s studio, which I then proceeded to rip and mash with what I am told was great glee. My father, who sees creativity everywhere then and now, viewed the crumpled paper as my first work of art. In celebration, he framed and hung it, a confirmation and omen of the future he envisioned for me. It has been with me ever since.