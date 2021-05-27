Cancel
Sayre, PA

Valley Calendar

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 6 days ago

DRIVE THRU COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4-5 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal will be chicken, veggies and desserts. For more information, call (570) 888-2270. AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1...

Athens, PAMorning Times

What's Happening

PROJECT GROW’S ANNUAL HEIRLOOM PLANT SALE, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in “green space” next to Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. All plants available for purchase have been planted from seed and cared for by Project GROW volunteers and local students at Athens and Waverly schools. A variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers will be available. Fundraiser to support the group’s community gardens and educational programs. Federal, state and local guidelines, including mask requirements and social distancing, will be followed.
Sayre, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Plant sale returns to support Project Grow

SAYRE BOROUGH – As people get ready to start their gardens for the warmer months, Penn-York Valley Project Grow offered a variety of herb, vegetable, and flower plants from next to the Sayre Theatre Friday and Saturday to help get them started. The annual Heirloom Plant Sale is the organization’s...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Guthrie Gallop raises nearly $10K for Guthrie Cancer Care Fund

SAYRE — The Guthrie Gallop 5K and 10K returned to downtown Sayre Saturday and brought in nearly $10,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial help to those who have been diagnosed with cancer. Around 250 people participated virtually and in person after last year’s Guthrie Gallop was...
Towanda, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

SMART Recovery program added in Towanda

A new addiction recovery group is set to begin in Towanda. SMART Recovery is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid their recovery through mutual-help groups. The program is currently being offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at The Main Link, 118...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

May 15 event to benefit Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter

SAYRE – A car show, motorcycle run, chicken barbecue, silent auction, raffles, and live music will be part of an event free to the public on Saturday, May 15, at Sam’s Bar & Grill, located at 912 N. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. The all-day, fun-filled experience is being sponsored by...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Sayre superintendent: No solid plans for former Litchfield Elementary property

LITCHFIELD — At the Litchfield Supervisors’ meeting on May 3, Secretary Kathryn Hunsinger shared that she had heard rumors of a buyer interested in purchasing the Litchfield School property for a Dandy Mini Mart location. No one in attendance of Litchfield’s meeting had heard anything about the matter. Hunsinger went...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

The Renaissance of East Sayre

East Sayre, also known locally as the East Side, has a rich history, a thriving present day, and much potential for continued growth in the future. According to Sayre Mayor Henry Farley, East Sayre was the first of Sayre, having been built up around the train station. “That was the...
Bradford County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

CONSERVATION CORNER: What’s in a stream name?

Mud Creek, Fall Brook, Bull Run, the list of stream names goes on and on, but have you ever given any thought to how streams get their names?. First off, what’s the difference between a stream, creek, brook, run, or river anyway? Well, nothing really. The terms stream, creek, brook, or run generally refer to smaller free flowing bodies of water. Many people may consider a brook or run to be smaller than a stream or creek. Whereas, the term river is used for larger bodies of flowing water, however, at their headwaters (where they start) they are often small as well. For example, here in Bradford County, we are familiar with the Susquehanna River and recognize it for its size (width, depth). Near its headwaters in Cooperstown, NY though, the Susquehanna is no bigger than many of our smaller streams.
Sayre, PArocket-courier.com

Guthrie Gallop Set for May 15

The 37th annual Guthrie Gallop, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, is slated for Saturday, May 15, in Sayre. Organizers for the event, which benefits the Guthrie Cancer Care Fun, inclu...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Sayre Public Library returns to full service hours

SAYRE – Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public beginning Monday, May 3. Patrons will now be able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

Bradford County Library adds new items to collection

WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in April:. Memorials: “Thrasher’s Fly Fishing Guide: An Essential Handbook for All Skill Levels,” given in memory of Fred Arbona by Jim and Sherry Spencer. Fiction: “Tell No Lies” by Allison Brennan;...